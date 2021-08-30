MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MCHVY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52. MGM China has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

