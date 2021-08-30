MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS MCHVY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52. MGM China has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
MGM China Company Profile
