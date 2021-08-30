Michael Trusler Buys 227,272 Shares of Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) Stock

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) insider Michael Trusler bought 227,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$54,545.28 ($38,960.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.26.

About Felix Group

Felix Group Holdings Ltd develops and operates cloud-based enterprise SaaS and marketplace platform for the commercial construction and related industries in Australia and internationally. The company offers Felix Vendor Marketplace, an online construction marketplace for contractors and vendors to list, find, and hire equipment and subcontractors.

