Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Update

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the July 29th total of 786,500 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

MSEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.64. 95,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.31. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $110.89.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

