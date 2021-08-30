Millennium Management LLC Acquires 4,173 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XAIR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XAIR stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $272.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

