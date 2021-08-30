Millennium Management LLC Has $185,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $72,792,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,642 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $7,125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $5,993,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

