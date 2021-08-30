Millennium Management LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Financial Northwest worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

FFNW opened at $16.32 on Monday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

