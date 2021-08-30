Millennium Management LLC Sells 44,232 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

CASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

