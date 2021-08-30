Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Innate Pharma worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth $240,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Innate Pharma S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

