Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the July 29th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mind Cure Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33. Mind Cure Health has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.86.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

