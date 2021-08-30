Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Acquires 2,250 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 5.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $53,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 273.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.40 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

