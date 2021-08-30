Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Buys 17,794 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 2.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $26,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,919,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,653,000 after buying an additional 1,142,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,059,000 after buying an additional 1,047,779 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 142,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

