Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 183,466 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 183,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $95.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

