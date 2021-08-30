Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $10.75 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $273.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

