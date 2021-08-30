Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $11.53 Million Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 274,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $53.54 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.