Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,007,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $458.89 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $462.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.