Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Abiomed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Abiomed by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $358.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.46.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

