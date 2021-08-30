Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 188,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

