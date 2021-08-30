Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

