Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:MOGO traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.80. 92,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$478.55 million and a PE ratio of 69.90. Mogo has a 12-month low of C$1.53 and a 12-month high of C$15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.36.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

