Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

MOLN opened at $20.25 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,969,000.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

