Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,171,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $73,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 118,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.