Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $2,443,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $3,176,055.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total value of $2,189,418.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $754,672.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $7.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.94. The company had a trading volume of 233,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $504.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

