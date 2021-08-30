Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,618 shares of company stock valued at $34,498,301. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $494.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $496.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

