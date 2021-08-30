Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 425 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI opened at $33.04 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

