Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $35,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

