Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.21 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,969 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. lowered their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

