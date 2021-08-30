Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 254,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

