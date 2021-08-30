Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 220 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 497.3% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

