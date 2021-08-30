Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 65 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after acquiring an additional 403,846 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Stephens decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $210.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.48. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

