Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 73 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 25.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

NYSE CMI opened at $240.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.