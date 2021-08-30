Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $54,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

MCO opened at $377.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

