Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.