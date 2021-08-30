Morgan Stanley Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 62.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 505,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 408,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 114,991 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

