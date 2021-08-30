Morgan Stanley Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $63.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $955.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.