Morgan Stanley Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 1,406.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.72% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KBWR opened at $60.52 on Monday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.