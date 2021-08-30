Morgan Stanley Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $133.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.69.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
