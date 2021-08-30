Morgan Stanley Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $133.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.69.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.