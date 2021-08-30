Morgan Stanley Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $27.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.