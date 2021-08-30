Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $106.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30. NEXT has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

