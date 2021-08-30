Morgan Stanley Sells 213,572 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of PetIQ worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 40.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $467,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

PETQ stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $2,447,574 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.