MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €88.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.56 ($104.18).

Several analysts recently commented on MOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

MOR traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €48.97 ($57.61). The company had a trading volume of 348,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €43.28 ($50.92) and a 1 year high of €117.90 ($138.71). The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.69.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

