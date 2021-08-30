mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Market Capitalization Hits $19.15 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 11% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

