MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $18.91 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.31. 200,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

