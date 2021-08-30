MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $49.45 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $49,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.24. 376,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655,826. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

