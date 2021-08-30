MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 43.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 152,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.