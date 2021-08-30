MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.22. 59,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,706. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.