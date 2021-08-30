MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $70,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.75. The company had a trading volume of 125,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $345.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

