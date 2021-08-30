Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 0.5% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $809,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $44.33. 96,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,196. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

