MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 260.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MVB Financial by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MVB Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MVB Financial by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

