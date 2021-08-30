MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 260.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

MVBF opened at $39.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $468.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MVB Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

