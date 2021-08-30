NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NAOV stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAOV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 56.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,707 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoVibronix during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

